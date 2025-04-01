Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrike Hits Beirut Suburbs

An Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs killed at least four people, including a Hezbollah official, amid rising tensions. The strike targeted a member allegedly aiding Hamas. Lebanese President Aoun condemned the attack, emphasizing the need for sovereignty. Hezbollah stated readiness for defense, avoiding provocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:01 IST
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrike Hits Beirut Suburbs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the Israeli military conducted an airstrike early Tuesday on a building in Beirut's southern suburbs, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals, including a Hezbollah official and his son. The targeted attack, according to Israeli claims, aimed at a Hezbollah member purportedly aiding the Hamas group with plans to attack Israeli civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported injuries to seven other people following the airstrike. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun swiftly condemned the assault, calling for the preservation of national sovereignty and warning against violations. Hezbollah, while denying Israeli allegations against the deceased official, emphasized its preparedness to respond if conflict escalates.

The airstrike has intensified the fragile peace in the region, which has been under strain since Israel's resurgence of attacks post the US-brokered ceasefire. As international calls for calm and withdrawal of Israeli forces continue, the region braces for potential retaliation and diplomatic maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025