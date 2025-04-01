Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrike Hits Beirut Suburbs

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the Israeli military conducted an airstrike early Tuesday on a building in Beirut's southern suburbs, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals, including a Hezbollah official and his son. The targeted attack, according to Israeli claims, aimed at a Hezbollah member purportedly aiding the Hamas group with plans to attack Israeli civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported injuries to seven other people following the airstrike. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun swiftly condemned the assault, calling for the preservation of national sovereignty and warning against violations. Hezbollah, while denying Israeli allegations against the deceased official, emphasized its preparedness to respond if conflict escalates.

The airstrike has intensified the fragile peace in the region, which has been under strain since Israel's resurgence of attacks post the US-brokered ceasefire. As international calls for calm and withdrawal of Israeli forces continue, the region braces for potential retaliation and diplomatic maneuvers.

