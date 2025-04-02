Cory Booker's Marathon Speech: A Stand Against Trump's Government Cuts

In a historic address, Democratic Senator Cory Booker has emerged as a vocal critic of President Donald Trump's aggressive policies towards the federal government. Speaking at length, Booker condemned Trump's actions as reckless, asserting that the nation's democratic institutions are being seriously challenged.

Booker's speech, which extended from Monday evening into Tuesday afternoon, targeted the Trump administration's plans to downsize various government branches, including the controversial proposal to shutter the Department of Education. Alongside Trump, the world's wealthiest individual, Elon Musk, has been noted for aiding these efforts, leading to severe backlash from Democratic voters.

As Trump's trade policies and restructuring plans continue to sow discord, Booker's marathon speech appears to galvanize opposition both within the government and the public. His passionate address reflects a growing discontentment with the administration's agenda, amidst warnings of rising costs for American families.

(With inputs from agencies.)