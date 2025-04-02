Susan Crawford Triumphs in Wisconsin Supreme Court Election

In a high-stakes election, Susan Crawford secured a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, maintaining a 4-3 liberal majority. The Associated Press projected Crawford's victory as a significant blow to President Donald Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who heavily backed her conservative rival, Brad Schimel. This election, viewed by many as an early referendum on Trump's presidency, drew unprecedented financial investment, setting a record as the most expensive judicial contest in U.S. history, with over $90 million spent.

Crawford, currently a county judge, overcame significant opposition from Musk and other political groups affiliated with the tech mogul, who poured more than $21 million into supporting Schimel's campaign. The Supreme Court race is pivotal, with forthcoming decisions on voting rights, election rules, and other critical issues as Wisconsin remains a battleground state.

Elon Musk's involvement became a flashpoint, with significant financial contributions and initiatives to sway the electorate, raising controversies around potential biases. Meanwhile, Crawford's campaign received significant support from Democratic megadonors, amplifying the stakes and further polarizing supporters. The court's future decisions, especially concerning redistricting and reproductive rights, could significantly shape the state's legislative landscape and the national political balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)