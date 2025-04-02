Left Menu

Israel Expands Military Campaign in Gaza Strip

Israel's Defence Minister announced the expansion of military operations in Gaza, aimed at seizing significant areas and dismantling terrorist infrastructure. The operation follows a deadly attack by Hamas. The campaign is part of Israel's broader strategy to secure its border and protect citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:23 IST
Israel Expands Military Campaign in Gaza Strip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel is intensifying its military operations in the Gaza Strip, aiming to seize large areas in a bid to eliminate terrorist infrastructure, Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Wednesday.

The offensive targets sections of the Palestinian territory, with plans to incorporate these areas into Israel's security zones. The enlargement of the security perimeter follows a deadly assault by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in approximately 1,200 fatalities and led to 251 hostages being taken.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reports over 50,000 Palestinian deaths since the hostilities began, while Israel asserts to have killed about 20,000 militants. The campaign underscores the longstanding tensions and security concerns surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025