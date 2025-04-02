Israel Expands Military Campaign in Gaza Strip

Israel is intensifying its military operations in the Gaza Strip, aiming to seize large areas in a bid to eliminate terrorist infrastructure, Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Wednesday.

The offensive targets sections of the Palestinian territory, with plans to incorporate these areas into Israel's security zones. The enlargement of the security perimeter follows a deadly assault by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in approximately 1,200 fatalities and led to 251 hostages being taken.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reports over 50,000 Palestinian deaths since the hostilities began, while Israel asserts to have killed about 20,000 militants. The campaign underscores the longstanding tensions and security concerns surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)