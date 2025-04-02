Guinea's Path to Democracy: Constitutional Referendum Scheduled

Guinea's military junta has officially scheduled a constitutional referendum for September 21, 2025, as broadcasted on state television Tuesday. The announcement is being perceived as a potential move towards reinstating constitutional democracy.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who assumed power through a 2021 coup, had previously proposed a two-year transition back to civilian elections. However, little effort had been made until now to organize a vote, delaying Guinea's return to civilian rule.

The new draft constitution, introduced last July, may open the door for Doumbouya's participation in future presidential elections. This development comes amid political tensions with suspended former ruling parties and the main opposition group, UFDG, under close surveillance.

