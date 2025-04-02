CPI(M) Rallies Against Hindutva Neo-Fascism at 24th Party Congress
The CPI(M) party, led by interim coordinator Prakash Karat, convened its 24th congress to strategize against the BJP's perceived 'neo-fascism' under Narendra Modi. Emphasizing a Left and democratic alternative, the congress focused on strengthening Left unity and countering the Hindutva-corporate nexus allied with US imperialism.
In an emphatic address at the 24th party congress, CPI(M)'s interim coordinator Prakash Karat underscored the Left's unique ability to combat the spread of Hindutva neo-fascism in India, positioning it as a rational and democratic alternative to the BJP's governance.
Karat scrutinized the Modi-led government, pointing to its connections with influential figures like Donald Trump, Gautam Adani, and Mukesh Ambani, as well as its allegiance to the RSS. He characterized the government as a 'Hindutva-corporate nexus' with US imperialism ties, with concerning 'neo-fascist characteristics', notably the targeting of Muslims.
The congress also set goals to strengthen the independent capacity of the CPI(M) while reinforcing Left unity. Attendees included key leaders from allied Left parties, focusing on electing a new central panel and Politburo members, following the passing of former general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
