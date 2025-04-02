Left Menu

China's Intensified Military Drills Amplify Taiwan Tensions

China conducted military drills around Taiwan for a second day, emphasizing the Taiwan Strait's strategic importance. The exercises aimed to test various military capabilities and involved significant air and naval maneuvers. Taiwan closely monitored the situation, expressing concerns over threatened regional stability and ongoing Chinese intimidation tactics.

  Taiwan

China continued its military exercises around Taiwan on Wednesday, placing a strong emphasis on the Taiwan Strait, a vital channel for international trade that separates the democratic island from mainland China.

The drills, known as Strait Thunder-2025A, took place in the midpoint and southern areas of the strait. The People's Liberation Army spokesperson emphasized the focus on testing area regulation, control, joint blockade tactics, and targeted strikes, aiming to assess the forces' capabilities in these areas.

Throughout the exercises, Taiwan maintained vigilant monitoring, reporting the presence of 76 Chinese military aircraft and 19 ships near its waters, casting a spotlight on the intensified regional tensions fueled by China's continued display of military power.

