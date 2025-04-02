Left Menu

Congress Slams Maharashtra Government Over 'Ghajini Syndrome' in Loan Waiver Backtrack

The Maharashtra Congress has criticized the BJP-led government for reversing its stance on crop loan waivers, accusing them of suffering from 'Ghajini syndrome.' State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal urged the government to fulfill its promises and secure a special package from the Centre ahead of the sowing season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed attack on the Maharashtra government, the Congress party accused the BJP-led alliance of reneging on its election promises and suffering from 'Ghajini syndrome.' The term references a 2008 film where the protagonist deals with short-term memory loss, symbolizing what Congress sees as the ruling party's forgetfulness regarding their campaign commitments.

State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal criticized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's statement ruling out a crop loan waiver, urging the government to grant these waivers before the next sowing season. Sapkal pressed for the triple-engine government to secure a special package from the central government if it seeks to maintain any integrity.

Sapkal further lambasted the government for its lackluster approach in the Budget session, mentioning they focused on non-essential issues while sidelining public needs. He suggested Chief Minister and his deputies were merely acting, rather than governing, and speculated that Prime Minister Modi's recent activities indicate potential insecurities about his leadership role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

