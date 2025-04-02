Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Condemns Waqf Amendment Bill as Discriminatory
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed Waqf amendment bill, calling it discriminatory against Muslims. The bill seeks to revoke provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995, affecting rights similar to those granted to other religious communities. JIH plans nationwide protests and legal challenges if passed.
The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has issued a stern rebuke of the Waqf amendment bill, with its leader, Syed Sadatullah Husaini, labeling it a 'highly condemnable move' that fosters legislative discrimination against Muslims. He argues that the bill's revocation of the Waqf Act, 1995, targets Muslim communities while other religions enjoy similar rights.
Husaini emphasized that the bill introduces sweeping changes to the management of Waqf properties, increasing governmental interference and altering their religious character, potentially breaching Article 26 of the Constitution. Despite extensive public dissent, the government allegedly ignored stakeholder feedback, suggesting a predetermined decision.
Jamaat-e-Islami critiques media misinformation and government narratives regarding the bill's failure to combat corruption. They urged secular and opposition parties to oppose it, stressing that Waqf properties are religious endowments, not government assets. The organization plans protests nationwide, under the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's guidance, if the bill is enacted undemocratically.
