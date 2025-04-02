High Drama in Delhi Assembly: AAP MLAs Suspended Over Kapil Mishra Protest
On the final day of the budget session, 12 AAP MLAs were suspended after protesting against Delhi's Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra, who faces an FIR for alleged involvement in the 2020 riots. Accusations fly as AAP blames BJP for protecting Mishra, while Speaker Gupta enforces order.
The concluding day of Delhi's first Budget Session in the eighth Assembly was marked by high drama as a protest over the alleged involvement of Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra in the 2020 Delhi riots resulted in the suspension of 12 AAP MLAs.
Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended the MLAs after they staged demonstrations in the Assembly, demanding Mishra's resignation. They were protesting after a court directed the filing of an FIR against the minister. Leading the protest, Atishi accused the BJP of safeguarding Mishra.
The court had ruled a case against Mishra for his alleged role in the riots that claimed 53 lives. Despite opposition from Delhi Police, who claimed Mishra was uninvolved, the court ordered a compliance report by April 16. Speaker Gupta emphasized compliance with suspension terms within the Assembly premises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
