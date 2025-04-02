Netanyahu's New Security Corridor: Expanding Conflict in Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unveiled plans to establish a new security corridor named after the Morag settlement in Gaza, emphasizing Israel's intention to seize more territory for security purposes. This move comes amid intensified strikes on Gaza, resulting in significant casualties, as Israel aims to exert pressure on Hamas by demanding the return of hostages.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that the ongoing offensive is targeted at seizing additional land to enhance buffer zones around Gaza. The military has called for the full evacuation of Rafah, heightening pressure on remaining Gaza residents. Meanwhile, hostilities have escalated, with airstrikes hitting densely populated areas and a UN building.

The continuation of the conflict has drawn criticism within Israel, with families of hostages urging their government to prioritize negotiations with Hamas. The current Israeli stance includes maintaining security control over Gaza post-conflict, which has been strongly contested by Palestinians and international human rights experts.

