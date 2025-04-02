Diplomatic Exchanges Ahead of Tariff Turmoil

In a notable exchange over the phone, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares connected with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday. The dialogue focused on strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing trade, and addressing security concerns.

The conversation, described by Albares as 'excellent' on the social media platform X, unfolded in the lead-up to a significant tariff announcement by President Donald Trump, who has dubbed it his 'liberation day.'

As of now, details of the conversation remain sparse, as the international community anticipates developments in U.S. trade policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)