Opposition Walks Out Over Alleged Attack on Catholic Priests
Opposition members, led by the Congress, staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha in protest against the alleged attack on Catholic priests in Jabalpur. The Speaker refused their demands for a discussion, leading to the walkout.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic display of dissent, Congress-led Opposition members staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
This protest was against the alleged attack on Catholic priests in Jabalpur.
The incident unfolded soon after the House convened, with opposition members raising slogans and seeking a discussion on the issue.
However, Speaker Om Birla denied their request. Frustrated by the refusal, the members walked out of the session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lalu Yadav's ED Appearance Sparks Protests Amid RJD NDA Political Row
Controversy and Arrests Follow Protests in Nagpur
Democracy at Risk: Protests Erupt Over Turkish Mayor's Detention
Political Turmoil in Turkey: Istanbul Mayor's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests
Tensions Rise as Punjab Police Evict Protesting Farmers