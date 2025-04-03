Opposition Walks Out Over Alleged Attack on Catholic Priests

In a dramatic display of dissent, Congress-led Opposition members staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

This protest was against the alleged attack on Catholic priests in Jabalpur.

The incident unfolded soon after the House convened, with opposition members raising slogans and seeking a discussion on the issue.

However, Speaker Om Birla denied their request. Frustrated by the refusal, the members walked out of the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)