Left Menu

Opposition Walks Out Over Alleged Attack on Catholic Priests

Opposition members, led by the Congress, staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha in protest against the alleged attack on Catholic priests in Jabalpur. The Speaker refused their demands for a discussion, leading to the walkout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:36 IST
Opposition Walks Out Over Alleged Attack on Catholic Priests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic display of dissent, Congress-led Opposition members staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

This protest was against the alleged attack on Catholic priests in Jabalpur.

The incident unfolded soon after the House convened, with opposition members raising slogans and seeking a discussion on the issue.

However, Speaker Om Birla denied their request. Frustrated by the refusal, the members walked out of the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025