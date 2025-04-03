Raja's Kumkum Remark Sparks Political Debate

Senior DMK leader A Raja has sparked controversy by advising party members to abstain from wearing religious symbols like kumkum and wrist threads when adorned in the party's traditional dhoti. He emphasized the importance of preserving political ideology, warning that parties without it face destruction, citing AIADMK as an example.

Raja made these remarks during a recent event in the Nilgiris district, which have since gone viral on social media. While clarifying that he does not oppose religious beliefs, he urged at least the student wing members to forgo these symbols to maintain ideological clarity.

In response, DMK leader and Minister PK Sekar Babu dismissed the statement as Raja's personal view, not reflective of the party's stance. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu BJP condemned Raja's comments, accusing DMK of constantly trivializing Hinduism and questioning their commitment to communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)