Raja's Kumkum Remark Sparks Political Debate

Senior DMK leader A Raja recently advised party members to avoid using traditional religious symbols like kumkum and wrist threads when wearing the party dhoti, sparking a political debate. The remarks led to criticism from BJP, highlighting DMK's alleged insensitivity towards Hindu beliefs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:02 IST
Senior DMK leader A Raja has sparked controversy by advising party members to abstain from wearing religious symbols like kumkum and wrist threads when adorned in the party's traditional dhoti. He emphasized the importance of preserving political ideology, warning that parties without it face destruction, citing AIADMK as an example.

Raja made these remarks during a recent event in the Nilgiris district, which have since gone viral on social media. While clarifying that he does not oppose religious beliefs, he urged at least the student wing members to forgo these symbols to maintain ideological clarity.

In response, DMK leader and Minister PK Sekar Babu dismissed the statement as Raja's personal view, not reflective of the party's stance. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu BJP condemned Raja's comments, accusing DMK of constantly trivializing Hinduism and questioning their commitment to communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

