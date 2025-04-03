China Opposes Japan's Semiconductor Export Controls

In a firm reaction on Thursday, China voiced strong opposition to the Japanese government's export restrictions on over a dozen semiconductor-related items. China has pledged to take all necessary steps to protect its legitimate interests.

A statement from the Chinese commerce ministry urged Japan to take rational actions and to correct its alleged errors promptly. The ministry emphasized that Japan's decisions affect not just bilateral relations, but also the broader global semiconductor market.

This development marks a further escalation in the complex relationship between the two nations, with potential implications for global tech supply chains.

