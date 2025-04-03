Left Menu

China Opposes Japan's Semiconductor Export Controls

China expresses strong opposition to Japan's new export controls on semiconductor-related items, asserting the need to protect its rights. The Chinese commerce ministry urges Japan to reconsider its decision and rectify the situation swiftly.

In a firm reaction on Thursday, China voiced strong opposition to the Japanese government's export restrictions on over a dozen semiconductor-related items. China has pledged to take all necessary steps to protect its legitimate interests.

A statement from the Chinese commerce ministry urged Japan to take rational actions and to correct its alleged errors promptly. The ministry emphasized that Japan's decisions affect not just bilateral relations, but also the broader global semiconductor market.

This development marks a further escalation in the complex relationship between the two nations, with potential implications for global tech supply chains.

