Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu's Visit

Hungary's government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court. The decision was made public by Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, following Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu's arrival in Hungary, where he faces an ICC arrest warrant.

Hungary's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) illustrates a significant geopolitical stance under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's leadership. On Thursday, Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, communicated the decision to the state news agency MTI.

The announcement coincides with the state visit of Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to Hungary. Notably, Netanyahu has been subject to an arrest warrant issued by the ICC, adding a layer of complexity to diplomatic relations.

This move reflects evolving priorities and alignments in international politics, potentially influencing Hungary's relationships within the global community.

