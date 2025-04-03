Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu's Visit

Hungary's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) illustrates a significant geopolitical stance under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's leadership. On Thursday, Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, communicated the decision to the state news agency MTI.

The announcement coincides with the state visit of Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to Hungary. Notably, Netanyahu has been subject to an arrest warrant issued by the ICC, adding a layer of complexity to diplomatic relations.

This move reflects evolving priorities and alignments in international politics, potentially influencing Hungary's relationships within the global community.

