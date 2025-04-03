Political Clash in Rajya Sabha: Kharge Challenges BJP's Thakur

In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge responded sharply to Anurag Thakur's allegations, challenging the BJP MP to substantiate his claims or resign. Kharge, asserting his integrity, reminded the House of his long-standing reputation in public service.

The controversy erupted following Thakur's remarks during a Lok Sabha discussion on the Waqf bill. The allegations, which have reportedly harmed Kharge's reputation, were expunged from the official records. Kharge demanded an apology and insisted Thakur should prove his claims or step down.

Kharge, drawing attention to his rise from humble beginnings, stressed he had never before faced such accusations. The session, which also saw a walkout by several opposition parties, highlighted the ongoing tensions between political factions in the Indian parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)