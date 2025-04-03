Left Menu

Spain's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariff Imposition

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez plans to announce a set of measures to mitigate the effects of the new U.S. tariffs on businesses and consumers. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo emphasized creating a 'safety net' to protect those affected by the tariffs, describing them as 'unfair and unjustified.' The EU seeks negotiation to prevent a trade war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:01 IST
Spain's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariff Imposition
Pedro Sanchez Image Credit: Flickr

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is preparing to unveil measures aimed at cushioning the blow of new U.S. tariffs on Thursday, said Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo. The initiative is intended to shield businesses and consumers, particularly those facing declining sales due to the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The measures involve providing a short-term 'safety net' for those negatively impacted by a newly announced 20% tariff on European Union imports, Cuerpo explained during an interview with TV channel Antena 3.

In another statement to radio station RNE, Cuerpo labeled the tariffs 'unfair and unjustified.' He highlighted the European Union's willingness to engage in negotiations to avert a trade war, though he stressed the bloc would respond if talks fail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025