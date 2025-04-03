Spain's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariff Imposition

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is preparing to unveil measures aimed at cushioning the blow of new U.S. tariffs on Thursday, said Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo. The initiative is intended to shield businesses and consumers, particularly those facing declining sales due to the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The measures involve providing a short-term 'safety net' for those negatively impacted by a newly announced 20% tariff on European Union imports, Cuerpo explained during an interview with TV channel Antena 3.

In another statement to radio station RNE, Cuerpo labeled the tariffs 'unfair and unjustified.' He highlighted the European Union's willingness to engage in negotiations to avert a trade war, though he stressed the bloc would respond if talks fail.

(With inputs from agencies.)