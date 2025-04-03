Spain Unveils €14.1 Billion Plan to Counter U.S. Tariffs

In response to the newly imposed U.S. tariffs, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has introduced a comprehensive €14.1 billion plan aimed at safeguarding the national economy. He announced on Thursday that the strategy involves €7.4 billion in new financing.

The remaining funds will be sourced from existing financial mechanisms. This decisive measure underscores the government's commitment to protecting Spanish economic interests in the face of international trade challenges.

The introduction of these tariffs highlights ongoing global trade tensions, with Spain striving to minimize negative economic repercussions.

