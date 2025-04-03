Left Menu

Gehlot Criticizes Central Government's Waqf Amendment Bill

Ashok Gehlot, former chief minister of Rajasthan, criticized the central government for passing laws like the Waqf Amendment Bill, claiming they target minorities to distract from pressing issues such as inflation, unemployment, and currency devaluation. He likened the situation to the controversy around the CAA, suggesting it induces fear and community tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:13 IST
Gehlot Criticizes Central Government's Waqf Amendment Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken a strong stand against the central government's recent legislative actions, specifically targeting the Waqf Amendment Bill. Gehlot accused the government of enacting laws aimed at minority communities to divert public attention from pressing issues such as inflation and unemployment.

Speaking about the amendment, he argued that there was no genuine necessity for new legislation on waqf matters. Instead, he alleged the move was designed to instill fear within minority groups and distract from economic struggles, like the devaluation of the rupee and market instability.

Gehlot also drew parallels to the earlier implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), asserting these legal maneuvers are politically motivated attempts to create divisions and tension among communities across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025