Gehlot Criticizes Central Government's Waqf Amendment Bill

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken a strong stand against the central government's recent legislative actions, specifically targeting the Waqf Amendment Bill. Gehlot accused the government of enacting laws aimed at minority communities to divert public attention from pressing issues such as inflation and unemployment.

Speaking about the amendment, he argued that there was no genuine necessity for new legislation on waqf matters. Instead, he alleged the move was designed to instill fear within minority groups and distract from economic struggles, like the devaluation of the rupee and market instability.

Gehlot also drew parallels to the earlier implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), asserting these legal maneuvers are politically motivated attempts to create divisions and tension among communities across the nation.

