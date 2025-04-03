Left Menu

Parliament's Zero Hour Extended: A Platform for 202 Voices

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended Zero Hour in Parliament, enabling 202 MPs to highlight constituency issues. This initiative reflects a commitment to parliamentary debate and engagement. The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 passed following intense discussion, aiming to improve Waqf board efficiency and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:31 IST
Image Credit: ANI
In a pivotal move, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended the duration of Zero Hour in Parliament on Thursday, enabling 202 MPs to voice concerns from their constituencies. This extension marks a significant opportunity for parliamentary representation and discourse.

Previously, on July 18, 2019, during a similarly extended Zero Hour, 161 MPs aired their issues. This extension fulfills a commitment from the Business Advisory Committee meeting, underscoring Speaker Birla's dedication to enhancing parliamentary engagement.

Notably, the Lok Sabha recently passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 following a lengthy and heated debate. Opposition from the INDIA bloc met strong support from the BJP and its allies, who argue that the bill will enhance transparency and the operational efficiency of Waqf boards. The bill, which aims to amend the 1995 Act, seeks to improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in the country.

Speaker Birla announced the division's result: 'Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal.' This bill introduces changes based on recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee, and it strives to overcome previous shortcomings, streamline the registration process, and integrate technology into record management. Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju proposed the consideration of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Musalmaan Wakf (Repeal) Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

