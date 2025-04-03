Mamata Banerjee Challenges Supreme Court Verdict on Teacher Appointments

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her respect for the judiciary but disagreed with the Supreme Court's decision to annul school appointments, citing humanitarian reasons. Addressing the media, she openly challenged the BJP's criticisms and vowed not to shy away from potential arrest for standing by the affected candidates.

Accusing the BJP and CPI(M) of influencing the court judgment, Banerjee emphasized her administration's intention to explore all possible legal options while respecting the ruling. She highlighted the widespread impact on families, questioning why many should suffer for the alleged errors of a few.

Banerjee also criticized the disparity in handling legal issues, referencing cash recoveries at a judge's residence to underline her claims of bias. Reiterating her commitment to affected educators, she warned of consequences on Bengal's educational framework, fueling an ongoing political debate and pledging continued support at a forthcoming meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)