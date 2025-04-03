Left Menu

Trade Turbulence: Belgian PM Criticizes US Tariffs

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever condemned U.S. import tariffs as 'wealth-destroying protectionist madness' during a parliamentary session. Emphasizing proportional countermeasures, he highlighted the negative impact on Belgium's economy amid U.S. demands for increased defense spending, as global trade tensions rise with new tariffs by President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:33 IST
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has sharply criticized the latest round of U.S. import tariffs, describing them as 'wealth-destroying protectionist madness' during a parliament session on Thursday. He warned against responding to perceived 'stupidity' with similar measures.

In an interview with Belgian public broadcaster VRT, De Wever stressed the importance of proportional responses to the tariffs. His comments were made as Belgium's foreign minister expressed concerns about the economic repercussions these tariffs would have on Belgium, as the U.S. requests its allies to increase defense spending.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10% minimum tariff on most imports, with a higher 20% rate for goods from the European Union. These steps are escalating a trade dispute that threatens global economic stability by potentially increasing inflation rates and stalling growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

