Senate Bill Aims to Curb Trump's Tariff Powers

New legislation proposed by Senators Chuck Grassley and Maria Cantwell seeks to restrict President Trump's authority over tariffs, requiring congressional approval within 60 days for new levies. The bill aims to reassert Congress’ trade policy role amidst escalating trade tensions and impacts on U.S. businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:55 IST
Senate Bill Aims to Curb Trump's Tariff Powers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an assertive move at Capitol Hill, two senior Senate Finance Committee members have introduced a bill aimed at curbing President Donald Trump's authority to impose tariffs. The proposed legislation, unveiled by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democrat Maria Cantwell, seeks congressional approval for new levies within 60 days, demanding transparency and analysis of their potential economic impact.

The bill mandates the President to notify Congress about any new tariffs, alongside a detailed explanation of the measures' rationale. According to the proposed procedure, if Congress does not agree within the designated timeframe, the tariffs would automatically expire. Cantwell emphasized the importance of a transparent trade policy, underscoring the legislative responsibility to mitigate harm to American interests.

The legislation comes in response to Trump's recent exercise of emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs on U.S. imports, an action that has heightened trade tensions globally. Grassley highlighted the need for Congress to reclaim its oversight role, particularly as Iowa's economy hinges on agriculture exports, and Washington state's Boeing relies heavily on international trade. The Senate's latest action against tariffs on Canada underscores the bipartisan commitment to recalibrating U.S. trade strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

