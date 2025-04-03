Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister's Controversial 'Hindu Rashtra' Vision

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane, a member of the BJP, stated that the party aims to transform Pakistan into a 'Hindu Rashtra.' His remarks on social media were a response to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's accusation against the BJP of propagating communal discord and attempting to make India a 'Hindu Pakistan.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:55 IST
Maharashtra Minister's Controversial 'Hindu Rashtra' Vision
Nitesh Rane
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's controversial BJP leader, Nitesh Rane, stirred political waters in a social media post asserting his party's desire to convert Pakistan into a 'Hindu Rashtra.'

This bold declaration counters criticism from Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, who accused the BJP of steering India toward becoming a 'Hindu Pakistan.' Raut's allegations appeared in his column for the Sena publication 'Saamana.'

Rane's remarks come after his recent call to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, highlighting persistent communal tensions. Previously, Rane dubbed Kerala a 'Mini Pakistan,' further intensifying political and social debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025