Maharashtra Minister's Controversial 'Hindu Rashtra' Vision

Maharashtra's controversial BJP leader, Nitesh Rane, stirred political waters in a social media post asserting his party's desire to convert Pakistan into a 'Hindu Rashtra.'

This bold declaration counters criticism from Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, who accused the BJP of steering India toward becoming a 'Hindu Pakistan.' Raut's allegations appeared in his column for the Sena publication 'Saamana.'

Rane's remarks come after his recent call to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, highlighting persistent communal tensions. Previously, Rane dubbed Kerala a 'Mini Pakistan,' further intensifying political and social debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)