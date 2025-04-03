Maharashtra Minister's Controversial 'Hindu Rashtra' Vision
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane, a member of the BJP, stated that the party aims to transform Pakistan into a 'Hindu Rashtra.' His remarks on social media were a response to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's accusation against the BJP of propagating communal discord and attempting to make India a 'Hindu Pakistan.'
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:55 IST
- India
Maharashtra's controversial BJP leader, Nitesh Rane, stirred political waters in a social media post asserting his party's desire to convert Pakistan into a 'Hindu Rashtra.'
This bold declaration counters criticism from Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, who accused the BJP of steering India toward becoming a 'Hindu Pakistan.' Raut's allegations appeared in his column for the Sena publication 'Saamana.'
Rane's remarks come after his recent call to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, highlighting persistent communal tensions. Previously, Rane dubbed Kerala a 'Mini Pakistan,' further intensifying political and social debates.
