APCC President Criticizes Passage of Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, has launched a scathing attack on the central government following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. She accused the ruling BJP of not only disregarding the aspirations of the Muslim community but also violating the Constitution of India.

Speaking to ANI, Sharmila highlighted the BJP's controversial approach, stating, "The BJP does not consider Muslims as an integral part of this country." She further criticized Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for supporting the bill, arguing that his actions betrayed the Muslim voters who backed him.

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was passed after an intense debate, with the BJP touting it as a move towards better transparency and administration of Waqf boards. Despite strong opposition from the INDIA bloc, the bill passed with a majority vote and aims to modernize the management of waqf properties in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)