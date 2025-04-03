Colombia's Fiscal Challenges: A Call for Adjustment

Colombia faces significant fiscal challenges as the nation will need to increase its 2025 budget adjustment to 46 trillion pesos, about $11.1 billion, according to Astrid Martinez, president of the autonomous fiscal rule committee (CARF). This new figure surpasses the previous estimate of 40 trillion pesos.

The adjustment is driven by lower tax revenues, high public debt, and spending constraints, said Martinez during a presentation at the annual congress of pension funds. The government previously announced a 12 trillion peso cut to its 2025 budget, responding to Congress's rejection of a tax reform proposal.

Despite setting a fiscal deficit target of 5.1% of GDP, analysts are skeptical of its attainability. Current economic conditions, including GDP growth and tax revenue elasticity, indicate a challenging path ahead for Colombia's fiscal stability.

