South Korea Awaits Verdict: President Yoon's Fate Hangs in Balance

South Korea is on edge as its Constitutional Court prepares to announce its decision on the future of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached following a brief but controversial martial law declaration.

The ruling, scheduled for 11 a.m. local time, has been eagerly anticipated after weeks of secretive deliberations on Yoon's controversial move and his alleged constitutional violations.

The decision will have significant ramifications, potentially leading to a new election or a challenging presidency for Yoon amid international tariff tensions and internal political discord.

