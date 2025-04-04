South Korea Awaits Verdict: President Yoon's Fate Hangs in Balance
South Korea's Constitutional Court will decide President Yoon Suk Yeol's fate after a martial law declaration. The decision, expected Friday, has divided the nation and could prompt an election or restore his presidency. Yoon also faces a criminal trial for insurrection, amid political turmoil.
South Korea is on edge as its Constitutional Court prepares to announce its decision on the future of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached following a brief but controversial martial law declaration.
The ruling, scheduled for 11 a.m. local time, has been eagerly anticipated after weeks of secretive deliberations on Yoon's controversial move and his alleged constitutional violations.
The decision will have significant ramifications, potentially leading to a new election or a challenging presidency for Yoon amid international tariff tensions and internal political discord.
