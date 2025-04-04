Left Menu

Mel Gibson's Gun Rights Restored Amid Controversy

Mel Gibson regains his gun ownership rights despite a 2011 domestic violence conviction. The Justice Department's decision, reportedly influenced by Gibson's ties to President Trump, led to internal strife and the firing of Elizabeth Oyer, a department attorney, for opposing the move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 06:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 06:43 IST
The U.S. Justice Department has decided to restore actor Mel Gibson's right to own firearms, overturning the restrictions imposed due to his 2011 domestic violence conviction, according to a New York Times report.

The matter sparked tension within the department, leading to the dismissal of pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer, who resisted the decision. Oyer argued her hesitation stemmed from policy considerations and insufficient background checks rather than political motivations.

The decision comes amid Gibson's continued support for former President Donald Trump, who named him a special ambassador to Hollywood alongside other actors. This move has been met with public scrutiny and debate over policy influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

