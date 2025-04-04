Mel Gibson's Gun Rights Restored Amid Controversy

The U.S. Justice Department has decided to restore actor Mel Gibson's right to own firearms, overturning the restrictions imposed due to his 2011 domestic violence conviction, according to a New York Times report.

The matter sparked tension within the department, leading to the dismissal of pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer, who resisted the decision. Oyer argued her hesitation stemmed from policy considerations and insufficient background checks rather than political motivations.

The decision comes amid Gibson's continued support for former President Donald Trump, who named him a special ambassador to Hollywood alongside other actors. This move has been met with public scrutiny and debate over policy influences.

