Trump Backs Le Pen Amid French Court Controversy
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for Marine Le Pen after her conviction for embezzling EU funds resulted in a political setback. He controversially labeled the ruling as a 'Witch Hunt,' comparing it to his own legal challenges and citing political motivations.
U.S. President Donald Trump publicly supported France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen after she and members of her National Rally party were convicted by a Paris court for embezzling European Union funds.
Le Pen received a five-year ban from running for office, jeopardizing her potential 2027 presidential candidacy, unless the verdict is overturned on appeal. The judge in the case is now under police protection following death threats.
Accusations of judicial interference in democracy emerged from Le Pen's camp, while Trump described the conviction as a 'Witch Hunt,' paralleling his legal battles in the U.S. Critics have noted similarities between Trump's and Le Pen's politics, particularly regarding immigration and minority rhetoric.
