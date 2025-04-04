Waqf Amendment Bill: A New Dawn for Marginalized Communities?

The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked a significant political debate in India. Introduced to tackle mismanagement of Waqf properties, the bill also seeks to improve representation for marginalized Muslim communities, receiving support from JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, who emphasized its benefits for the Pasmanda, Ansari, and Mansuri communities.

However, the bill has faced fierce opposition. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the move, arguing it is a deliberate attempt to divide the nation. She promised a reversal if a new government were to come to power at the Centre. Similarly, Sonia Gandhi condemned it as a brazen assault on the Constitution, accusing the BJP of fostering societal polarization.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, stating it incorporates recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Renamed the UMEED Bill, it aims to improve the efficiency of Waqf boards through technology. Prime Minister Modi hailed its passage as a landmark moment for socio-economic justice, transparency, and inclusive growth in India.

