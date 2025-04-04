Left Menu

Amid Protests: US Tariffs Spark Global Tensions

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram warns of global impacts from US tariffs, urging India's government to address the issue through analysis and countermeasures. Opposition MPs protest near Parliament, citing severe economic ramifications on Indian industries and diplomatic relations, seeking urgent discussion and resolution with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:55 IST
Amid Protests: US Tariffs Spark Global Tensions
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a wave of dissent, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram highlighted the global ramifications of freshly imposed US tariffs, suggesting that the impact extends beyond India. He pressed for a comprehensive government analysis and strategic response, emphasizing repercussions for the US and larger global economies.

As opposition MPs, including representatives from Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and DMK, protested at the Parliament over the 26% reciprocal tariffs, Karti asserted the necessity for a clear government stance. He stressed that these tariffs would affect the Indian economy broadly.

Amid rising diplomatic tensions, Congress MP Manish Tewari initiated discussions on India's fraying ties with the US, spotlighting visa revocations that have impacted Indian students, alongside concerns about American tariffs crippling exports and major industries. The need for immediate governmental intervention and strategic negotiation has been flagged by multiple MPs as an urgent national priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025