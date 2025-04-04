Amid Protests: US Tariffs Spark Global Tensions

In a wave of dissent, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram highlighted the global ramifications of freshly imposed US tariffs, suggesting that the impact extends beyond India. He pressed for a comprehensive government analysis and strategic response, emphasizing repercussions for the US and larger global economies.

As opposition MPs, including representatives from Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and DMK, protested at the Parliament over the 26% reciprocal tariffs, Karti asserted the necessity for a clear government stance. He stressed that these tariffs would affect the Indian economy broadly.

Amid rising diplomatic tensions, Congress MP Manish Tewari initiated discussions on India's fraying ties with the US, spotlighting visa revocations that have impacted Indian students, alongside concerns about American tariffs crippling exports and major industries. The need for immediate governmental intervention and strategic negotiation has been flagged by multiple MPs as an urgent national priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)