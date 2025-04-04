Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Unyielding Stand: CM Stalin Vows to End NEET Exam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced the state's continuous protest against the NEET exam, citing it as a barrier for rural and underprivileged students. Despite multiple resolutions and clarifications to the central government, the state remains resolute in its opposition, planning further legal and political action.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a defiant stance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Friday that the state's protest against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will persist until the central government acknowledges Tamil Nadu's demands. Addressing the legislative assembly, Stalin criticized the NEET exam as favoring only urban, affluent candidates and contravening 'social justice.'

Stalin highlighted that the implementation of the NEET exam has effectively barred poor and rural students from accessing necessary coaching, thereby dashing their medical career aspirations. He asserted that this examination poses a threat to medical services in rural areas and is widely opposed within the state by citizens, political parties, and students alike. The DMK government, committed to this cause, previously formed a committee and passed a resolution against NEET, only for it to be rejected by the Centre.

Labeling the Centre's refusal as a 'black page' in India's federal democracy, Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of sidelining the state's elected representatives. Undeterred, he announced plans to seek legal counsel and host a meeting with all political parties in the state on April 9 to strategize further actions against NEET. He vowed to fight tirelessly to ensure the educational aspirations of students across Tamil Nadu are not compromised.

