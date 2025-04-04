Ukraine and US to Redefine Minerals Deal Framework

The Ukrainian government is gearing up for talks with the United States about a revised minerals deal framework. According to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, discussions in Washington could occur soon, as both nations seek mutual benefits from the agreement.

This proposal comes from President Donald Trump's administration, which recently sent an updated draft to Ukraine. Despite this, the proposal remains under scrutiny to ensure compatibility with Ukraine's European Union accession goals.

The initial deal was left unsigned after a challenging meeting between Trump and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy. Online consultations may begin soon, signaling a potential step forward in bilateral cooperation on mineral resources.

