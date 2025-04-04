Left Menu

Ukraine and US to Redefine Minerals Deal Framework

The Ukrainian government is preparing to engage in discussions with the U.S. regarding a revamped minerals deal proposed by President Trump. The new, more expansive framework aims to benefit both nations, aligning with Ukraine's EU aspirations. An official visit to Washington is anticipated soon.

Updated: 04-04-2025 16:49 IST
Ukraine and US to Redefine Minerals Deal Framework
The Ukrainian government is gearing up for talks with the United States about a revised minerals deal framework. According to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, discussions in Washington could occur soon, as both nations seek mutual benefits from the agreement.

This proposal comes from President Donald Trump's administration, which recently sent an updated draft to Ukraine. Despite this, the proposal remains under scrutiny to ensure compatibility with Ukraine's European Union accession goals.

The initial deal was left unsigned after a challenging meeting between Trump and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy. Online consultations may begin soon, signaling a potential step forward in bilateral cooperation on mineral resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

