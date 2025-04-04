Left Menu

Mufti Criticizes NC Over Leadership Issues in J&K

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti criticized the ruling National Conference (NC) in J&K for prioritizing bureaucratic control over essential public issues, accusing it of surrendering to New Delhi. Mufti condemned the NC's inaction on key matters like youth detention and employee termination, terming their stance as cowardly.

Updated: 04-04-2025 18:15 IST
Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), launched a scathing attack on the ruling National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Her critique focused on the NC's preoccupation with bureaucratic control rather than addressing pressing public issues.

Mufti accused the Omar Abdullah-led government of conceding authority to New Delhi and neglecting issues such as youth detention, employee layoffs, and unemployment. She asserted that this administration has shown cowardice and failed to protect the rights of the people, for whom it was elected.

Highlighting the NC's inaction, Mufti mentioned that while the party is busy with trivial bureaucratic matters like the transfer of revenue officials, significant issues like the closure of Jamia Masjid and routine raids remain unaddressed. She criticized the recent passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, likening it to an act of robbery against minority institutions.

