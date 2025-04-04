Turkey's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Syria Amid Israeli Strikes

Turkey's foreign minister has stated the country does not wish for a confrontation with Israel in Syria but expressed concern over Israeli military strikes that undermine regional stability. Hakan Fidan criticized Israel's actions during a NATO meeting in Brussels.

While Turkey has condemned Israel over Gaza and ceased trade, tensions extend into Syria amidst ongoing Israeli strikes. Turkey warns that these actions compromise Syrian security and pave the way for regional instability, though leaves open the possibility for future agreements between Syria's new administration and Israel.

Turkey supports Syria's new Islamist government and advocates for lifting Western sanctions to facilitate reconstruction. Meanwhile, Turkey aims to strengthen ties with the U.S., despite disagreements on Middle East policies, stressing diplomacy over military action in regional conflicts.

