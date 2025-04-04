Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Bosnia's Serb Republic vs. Germany

On Friday, the autonomous Serb Republic of Bosnia heightened diplomatic tensions by declaring German Minister Anna Luehrmann persona non grata, barring her from visiting the region. This move came after Germany imposed sanctions on Bosnian Serb separatist leaders, including Milorad Dodik, who is accused of threatening regional security.

Luehrmann, responsible for Europe and climate issues within Germany's Foreign Ministry, announced, along with Austria, the barring of Dodik and his aides from their countries. The announcement was made during a visit to Bosnia's capital, Sarajevo, alongside Austria's Foreign Minister, Beate Meinl Reisinger.

Dodik's actions, viewed as a significant threat to Balkan peace since the 1990s, have led to a constitutional crisis within Bosnia, aligning him with Russia and Serbia against the EU and the U.S. Despite her planned visit to Banja Luka to meet with opposition leaders, Luehrmann was denied access and criticized by Dodik on social media.

