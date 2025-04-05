Left Menu

Corruption Allegations in UP's Cattle Care Scheme

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, claims corruption in the Uttar Pradesh government's scheme for stray cattle. Criticizing the BJP's failure to address stray cattle issues, he suggests the program, meant for their care, has become a channel for misappropriating funds.

Lucknow | Updated: 05-04-2025 00:18 IST
  India

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, has raised serious allegations against the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of a scheme intended to care for destitute cattle.

In a public statement, Yadav accused the ruling BJP of turning the 'Mukhyamantri Sahyogita Yojana' into a conduit for corruption rather than fulfilling its intended purpose.

The former chief minister argues that the initiative is failing to provide adequate food, medical care, and dead animal disposal, transforming cattle shelters into money-siphoning operations instead of solving the stray cattle crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

