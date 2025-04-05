Myanmar's Junta Chief Seeks Diplomatic Redemption Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, engaged in diplomacy with India and Thailand during a Bangkok summit, leveraging the recent earthquake catastrophe. Amid calls for peace and democratic elections in Myanmar, the junta limits aid to opposition regions, while global powers offer disaster relief.
Amid a crippling humanitarian crisis in Myanmar caused by a devastating earthquake, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has taken steps to reintegrate into regional diplomacy. He met with leaders from India and Thailand, leveraging the earthquake situation to engage in essential discussions on humanitarian aid and peace in the civil war-torn country.
Hlaing's rare foreign appearance during the BIMSTEC summit aimed to secure support and resources for post-quake recovery efforts. Key conversations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the pressing need for a permanent ceasefire, with the emphasis on political resolution through credible elections to steer Myanmar towards stability.
The junta, however, has faced criticism over limiting aid to regions opposing its regime, amid ongoing attacks despite a temporary ceasefire. Global entities like the United Nations have echoed calls for transforming the tragedy into an opportunity to address Myanmar's broader socio-political challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Deportation of Indian Scholar Tied to Pro-Palestinian Views
High-Tech Search Resumes for MH370 in Indian Ocean
Adani Group's Environmental Challenges: Legal Battles Threaten India's Billionaire Projects
Caste Census Debate Gains Momentum in India
Sarvodaya Hospital Celebrates Milestone with Revolutionary Indian Robotic System