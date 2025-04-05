Left Menu

TikTok's Fate Hangs in the Balance as Trump Extends Deadline

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep TikTok running in the U.S. for 75 more days amid ongoing negotiations. A tentative deal for TikTok's American ownership faces complications due to Beijing's pushback over global tariffs. The delay allows more time for a potential agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 05-04-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 03:01 IST
TikTok's Fate Hangs in the Balance as Trump Extends Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has moved to temporarily keep the popular social media platform TikTok operational in the United States. On Friday, he signed an executive order granting a 75-day extension, allowing more time for negotiations aiming to shift TikTok's ownership to American control.

The initial framework of the deal would see a new company formed by American investors to manage TikTok's U.S. operations, while retaining Chinese parent company ByteDance as a minority stakeholder. However, recent tensions with Beijing, exacerbated by new tariffs, have slowed progress on the agreement.

Legal opinions suggest Trump's extensions may be contentious, with critics arguing this bypasses Congress's mandate. The national security risks associated with TikTok, especially related to data privacy, remain a significant concern amid ongoing talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025