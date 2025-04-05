TikTok's Fate Hangs in the Balance as Trump Extends Deadline
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep TikTok running in the U.S. for 75 more days amid ongoing negotiations. A tentative deal for TikTok's American ownership faces complications due to Beijing's pushback over global tariffs. The delay allows more time for a potential agreement.
President Donald Trump has moved to temporarily keep the popular social media platform TikTok operational in the United States. On Friday, he signed an executive order granting a 75-day extension, allowing more time for negotiations aiming to shift TikTok's ownership to American control.
The initial framework of the deal would see a new company formed by American investors to manage TikTok's U.S. operations, while retaining Chinese parent company ByteDance as a minority stakeholder. However, recent tensions with Beijing, exacerbated by new tariffs, have slowed progress on the agreement.
Legal opinions suggest Trump's extensions may be contentious, with critics arguing this bypasses Congress's mandate. The national security risks associated with TikTok, especially related to data privacy, remain a significant concern amid ongoing talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Struggles Behind China's Restaurant Industry: A Culinary Crisis
Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing: A New Chapter in U.S.-China Strategy
Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing Sparks Controversy Over China War Plan
Taiwan Boosts Defense Amid Rising Tensions with China
Pentagon Briefing Controversy Involving Elon Musk and U.S.-China Relations