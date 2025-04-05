TikTok's Fate Hangs in the Balance as Trump Extends Deadline

President Donald Trump has moved to temporarily keep the popular social media platform TikTok operational in the United States. On Friday, he signed an executive order granting a 75-day extension, allowing more time for negotiations aiming to shift TikTok's ownership to American control.

The initial framework of the deal would see a new company formed by American investors to manage TikTok's U.S. operations, while retaining Chinese parent company ByteDance as a minority stakeholder. However, recent tensions with Beijing, exacerbated by new tariffs, have slowed progress on the agreement.

Legal opinions suggest Trump's extensions may be contentious, with critics arguing this bypasses Congress's mandate. The national security risks associated with TikTok, especially related to data privacy, remain a significant concern amid ongoing talks.

