Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Cuts to Teacher Funding in DEI Crackdown

The U.S. Supreme Court has given the Trump administration the green light to enact extensive cuts to teacher training grants, which are part of an initiative aimed at targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. The decision marks a significant setback for eight Democratic-led states that opposed the policy change. The conservative-dominated court favored the administration with a contested 5-4 vote.

Chief Justice John Roberts and the court's three liberal judges dissented, arguing against the decision. Three justices appointed by Trump himself sided with the administration's perspective. Justifying the decision, the brief opinion noted the administration's likelihood to demonstrate that lower courts lacked authority over the funding matter.

The involved Democratic states argued the funding cuts violate the Administrative Procedure Act, disrupting essential programs like the Teacher Quality Partnership and Supporting Effective Educator grants. Liberal justices raised concerns about potential adverse impacts on rural and underserved communities reliant on these educational programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)