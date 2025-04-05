Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Cuts to Teacher Funding in DEI Crackdown

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to proceed with significant cuts to teacher training grants tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. This move is a setback for eight Democratic-led states challenging the policy. The decision was approved by a 5-4 majority in the conservative-led court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 03:01 IST
Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Cuts to Teacher Funding in DEI Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has given the Trump administration the green light to enact extensive cuts to teacher training grants, which are part of an initiative aimed at targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. The decision marks a significant setback for eight Democratic-led states that opposed the policy change. The conservative-dominated court favored the administration with a contested 5-4 vote.

Chief Justice John Roberts and the court's three liberal judges dissented, arguing against the decision. Three justices appointed by Trump himself sided with the administration's perspective. Justifying the decision, the brief opinion noted the administration's likelihood to demonstrate that lower courts lacked authority over the funding matter.

The involved Democratic states argued the funding cuts violate the Administrative Procedure Act, disrupting essential programs like the Teacher Quality Partnership and Supporting Effective Educator grants. Liberal justices raised concerns about potential adverse impacts on rural and underserved communities reliant on these educational programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025