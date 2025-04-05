Left Menu

Netanyahu's Historic White House Visit to Tackle Trade Tariffs

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may visit the White House to discuss a deal on tariffs, potentially making him the first foreign leader to negotiate in person with U.S. President Donald Trump on this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 04:31 IST
  • United States

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is anticipated to visit the White House on Monday, according to a report by Axios on Friday. This information was confirmed by four sources familiar with the situation.

Should this visit proceed as expected, Netanyahu would become the first foreign leader to meet personally with U.S. President Donald Trump. The primary agenda of their meeting is believed to be negotiating a deal intended to eliminate certain tariffs.

This potential visit underscores the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Israel, as well as the ongoing discussions on international trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

