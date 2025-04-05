Netanyahu's Historic White House Visit to Tackle Trade Tariffs

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is anticipated to visit the White House on Monday, according to a report by Axios on Friday. This information was confirmed by four sources familiar with the situation.

Should this visit proceed as expected, Netanyahu would become the first foreign leader to meet personally with U.S. President Donald Trump. The primary agenda of their meeting is believed to be negotiating a deal intended to eliminate certain tariffs.

This potential visit underscores the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Israel, as well as the ongoing discussions on international trade policies.

