Controversial Waqf Bill Sparks Political Debate
Rahul Gandhi criticized the Waqf Bill, suggesting it targets Muslims and potentially other communities. Following the Bill's passage, an article claimed RSS shifted focus to Catholic Church lands. Gandhi emphasized the Constitution as a protective measure and called for its defense. KC Venugopal echoed similar concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:22 IST
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has accused the government of targeting minority communities with the controversial Waqf Bill, claiming it sets a dangerous precedent.
In a post on X, Gandhi shared his concerns that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) might target Catholic Church properties following the Bill's passage, emphasizing the Constitution's role as a protective shield.
Congress leader KC Venugopal supported Gandhi’s viewpoints, highlighting a feared pattern of minority targeting, as voiced in a related article.
