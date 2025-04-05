Controversial Waqf Bill Sparks Political Debate

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has accused the government of targeting minority communities with the controversial Waqf Bill, claiming it sets a dangerous precedent.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared his concerns that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) might target Catholic Church properties following the Bill's passage, emphasizing the Constitution's role as a protective shield.

Congress leader KC Venugopal supported Gandhi’s viewpoints, highlighting a feared pattern of minority targeting, as voiced in a related article.

(With inputs from agencies.)