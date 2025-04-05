Left Menu

Controversial Waqf Bill Sparks Political Debate

Rahul Gandhi criticized the Waqf Bill, suggesting it targets Muslims and potentially other communities. Following the Bill's passage, an article claimed RSS shifted focus to Catholic Church lands. Gandhi emphasized the Constitution as a protective measure and called for its defense. KC Venugopal echoed similar concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:22 IST
Controversial Waqf Bill Sparks Political Debate
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has accused the government of targeting minority communities with the controversial Waqf Bill, claiming it sets a dangerous precedent.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared his concerns that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) might target Catholic Church properties following the Bill's passage, emphasizing the Constitution's role as a protective shield.

Congress leader KC Venugopal supported Gandhi’s viewpoints, highlighting a feared pattern of minority targeting, as voiced in a related article.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025