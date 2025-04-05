The Debate Over 'One Nation, One Election' Concept
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman debunked misconceptions about the 'One Nation, One Election' concept, clarifying it won't be implemented in upcoming elections. She highlighted cost savings and economic growth through this initiative. Despite opposition from some parties, groundwork is underway for potential implementation post-2034, focusing on the nation's broader benefits.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday refuted rumors about the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, making it clear it will not be applicable in imminent elections. Addressing an event, she emphasized that the concept aims to save approximately Rs 1 lakh crore originally spent during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through synchronized voting.
Sitharaman indicated the potential of simultaneous elections to boost India's GDP by 1.5 percent, translating into Rs 4.50 lakh crore of added economic value. Particular parties, she mentioned, are baselessly opposing a plan designed for the national interest, set for post-2034.
Emphasizing historical precedence, Sitharaman noted that 'One Nation, One Election' existed until the 1960s and criticized blind opposition to it. She also pointed out support from past political figures like the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi, urging his successors to consider its merits for the nation's progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Unveils Historic Rs 1 Lakh Crore Budget: A New Dawn
Projection of 13.14 pc growth in personal income tax for 2025-26 realistic, despite Rs 1 lakh crore revenue foregone: Sitharaman in LS.
Delhi's Transformative Rs 1 Lakh Crore Budget Unveiled
Pakistan's GDP Growth: Revised Estimates and Economic Outlook
India's GDP Growth: A Decade of Economic Resilience Amid Challenges