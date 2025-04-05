The Debate Over 'One Nation, One Election' Concept

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday refuted rumors about the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, making it clear it will not be applicable in imminent elections. Addressing an event, she emphasized that the concept aims to save approximately Rs 1 lakh crore originally spent during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through synchronized voting.

Sitharaman indicated the potential of simultaneous elections to boost India's GDP by 1.5 percent, translating into Rs 4.50 lakh crore of added economic value. Particular parties, she mentioned, are baselessly opposing a plan designed for the national interest, set for post-2034.

Emphasizing historical precedence, Sitharaman noted that 'One Nation, One Election' existed until the 1960s and criticized blind opposition to it. She also pointed out support from past political figures like the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi, urging his successors to consider its merits for the nation's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)