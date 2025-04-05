Elon Musk Advocates for Transatlantic Free Trade and Movement

On Saturday, Elon Musk expressed his hopes for unrestricted trade between the United States and Europe. His remarks came just days after President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on trading partners. The tech mogul and Trump advisor shared his vision via video link at a conference organized by Italy's right-wing League Party.

Musk, discussing trade policy, advocated for a zero-tariff situation, which would effectively create a free trade zone between Europe and North America. Under Trump's recent tariff plans, countries like Italy, with substantial trade surpluses with the U.S., will face a 20% general tariff, aligning with other European Union nations.

In a discussion with Matteo Salvini, head of the League, Musk reiterated his position supporting increased freedom of movement between Europe and the U.S., suggesting that people should be free to work across borders. Musk has publicly backed European right-wing parties, emphasizing law-and-order, tax cuts, and stringent immigration controls.

