Himachal CM Pushes for Probe into Engineer's Mysterious Death

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused the BJP of politicizing the death of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi and has called for a transparent investigation. Negi, who went missing on March 10, was later found deceased. Allegations of workplace mistreatment have emerged, prompting calls for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:55 IST
Amidst tensions and allegations, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicizing the tragic case of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer with the state-run Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), whose death has stirred controversy and demand for justice.

Interacting with the media, CM Sukhu asserted, "Our government is open to any form of investigation, including a possible probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as we aim for a fair inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Negi's death." He underscored his administration's dedication to treating the case with sensitivity.

The emotional weight of the situation increased after Negi's wife, who claims her husband faced severe workplace harassment, met with CM Sukhu. The incident has led to charges of abetment to suicide against HPPCL officials under the suspicion of joint criminal liability, as the government rallies to reveal the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

