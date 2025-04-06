Himachal CM Pushes for Probe into Engineer's Mysterious Death

Amidst tensions and allegations, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicizing the tragic case of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer with the state-run Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), whose death has stirred controversy and demand for justice.

Interacting with the media, CM Sukhu asserted, "Our government is open to any form of investigation, including a possible probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as we aim for a fair inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Negi's death." He underscored his administration's dedication to treating the case with sensitivity.

The emotional weight of the situation increased after Negi's wife, who claims her husband faced severe workplace harassment, met with CM Sukhu. The incident has led to charges of abetment to suicide against HPPCL officials under the suspicion of joint criminal liability, as the government rallies to reveal the truth.

