Supporters Rally Amid Le Pen's Legal Turmoil

Supporters of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen convened in Paris, aiming to protest her embezzlement conviction and subsequent ban from office. Le Pen, unwavering in her appeal, asserted she would not allow her opportunity at the presidency to be compromised. Meanwhile, leftist demonstrators gathered at Place de la République, voicing concerns over what they termed a 'Trumpist shift' within Le Pen's National Rally party.

Despite Monday's court ruling, polls indicate that the National Rally remains resilient, with Le Pen's protégé, Jordan Bardella, as a potential candidate for the 2027 presidential race. Meanwhile, Gabriel Attal's centrist Renaissance party held a separate event in Saint-Denis, highlighting the 'existential threat to the rule of law' posed by recent developments.

The impact of Le Pen's legal challenges is resonating across Europe, affecting far-right parties that have seen a rise in influence over recent years. Her conviction and the subsequent reactions have sparked broader discussion on the stability and direction of political structures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)