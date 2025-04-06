Global Economies Ready for Trade Talks with U.S.

In a significant development, more than 50 countries are proactively engaging with the White House to kick off trade negotiations, according to Kevin Hassett, Director of the U.S. National Economic Council, on ABC News.

Addressing speculation, Hassett refuted claims that President Trump's tariff strategy was a covert move to pressure the central bank into cutting interest rates, emphasizing the administration's commitment to economic growth.

Meanwhile, on NBC News, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed fears of a recession triggered by the tariffs, reassuring the public by downplaying the recent stock market fluctuations following the tariff announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)