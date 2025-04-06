Global Economies Ready for Trade Talks with U.S.
Over 50 countries are initiating trade discussions with the U.S., as revealed by National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett. Hassett addressed concerns about tariffs being used to influence interest rates. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reassured markets that the tariffs do not signal an impending recession.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant development, more than 50 countries are proactively engaging with the White House to kick off trade negotiations, according to Kevin Hassett, Director of the U.S. National Economic Council, on ABC News.
Addressing speculation, Hassett refuted claims that President Trump's tariff strategy was a covert move to pressure the central bank into cutting interest rates, emphasizing the administration's commitment to economic growth.
Meanwhile, on NBC News, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed fears of a recession triggered by the tariffs, reassuring the public by downplaying the recent stock market fluctuations following the tariff announcements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets Surge Amid Shift in U.S. Tariff Strategy
Australia's New Fiscal Strategy: Tax Cuts and Economic Resilience
Australia's Surprise Tax Cuts: A Strategy for Election Success
President Trump cites India as example in executive order on overhauling American election system
White House says President Trump will announce tariffs on auto imports at a White House news conference on Wednesday, reports AP.