Left Menu

Global Economies Ready for Trade Talks with U.S.

Over 50 countries are initiating trade discussions with the U.S., as revealed by National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett. Hassett addressed concerns about tariffs being used to influence interest rates. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reassured markets that the tariffs do not signal an impending recession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:02 IST
Global Economies Ready for Trade Talks with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, more than 50 countries are proactively engaging with the White House to kick off trade negotiations, according to Kevin Hassett, Director of the U.S. National Economic Council, on ABC News.

Addressing speculation, Hassett refuted claims that President Trump's tariff strategy was a covert move to pressure the central bank into cutting interest rates, emphasizing the administration's commitment to economic growth.

Meanwhile, on NBC News, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed fears of a recession triggered by the tariffs, reassuring the public by downplaying the recent stock market fluctuations following the tariff announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025