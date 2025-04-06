Honoring Legacy: JP Nadda Celebrates Former Delhi Mayor

BJP National President JP Nadda honored former Delhi Mayor Shakuntala Arya, aged 98, on the occasion of the party's 46th foundation day, as per an official statement.

Serving as Delhi's mayor in 1997, Arya received a party scarf and a shawl from Nadda, who sought her blessings. Nadda also hoisted the party's flag at Arya's Lajpat Nagar residence in Delhi.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra were among the attendees, praised Arya's dedication, emphasizing the role of senior workers in BJP's legacy and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)