Left Menu

Honoring Legacy: JP Nadda Celebrates Former Delhi Mayor

BJP National President JP Nadda honored 98-year-old former Delhi mayor Shakuntala Arya during the party's 46th foundation day. Nadda praised Arya's contributions, presented her with a party scarf and shawl, and highlighted the importance of veteran members to BJP's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:48 IST
Honoring Legacy: JP Nadda Celebrates Former Delhi Mayor
JP Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National President JP Nadda honored former Delhi Mayor Shakuntala Arya, aged 98, on the occasion of the party's 46th foundation day, as per an official statement.

Serving as Delhi's mayor in 1997, Arya received a party scarf and a shawl from Nadda, who sought her blessings. Nadda also hoisted the party's flag at Arya's Lajpat Nagar residence in Delhi.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra were among the attendees, praised Arya's dedication, emphasizing the role of senior workers in BJP's legacy and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025