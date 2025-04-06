United Front: Bihar Congress and RJD Strengthen Ties Amid Polls

Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar has met with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, underscoring a united front within the INDIA bloc ahead of statewide elections. Kumar categorically dismissed any speculations of discord, asserting the alliance's commitment to a collective strategy against the NDA.

This significant meeting occurred just before Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Bihar. Kumar, in the company of Congress Legislature Party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan, reiterated the bloc's resolve to contest effectively in the upcoming assembly polls. "We stand united, ready to defeat the NDA," Kumar stated firmly.

Khan, addressing the role of opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, emphasized his representation of all opposition parties. Criticizing NDA's recent legislative actions, especially the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Khan drew stark comparisons, condemning the rhetoric of the ruling parties, expressing confidence in people's refusal to support their stance.

